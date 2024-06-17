West Bengal Train Tragedy: President Murmu, PM Modi, & Other Top Leaders Condole Loss Of Lives In Kanchenjunga Express Train Accident

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders on Monday expressed their condolences over the accident in Darjeeling involving the Kanchenjunga Express train and a goods train in which at least eight passengers were killed and over 20 people sustained injuries.

Leaders Express Their Condolences Over Kanchenjunga Express Train Accident

"The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations," Murmu posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed their grief over the incident.

"The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnawJi is on the way to the site of the mishap as well," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister took to his social media platform X to express his condolences to family members of the deceased.

"The railway accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Amit Shah wrote on X.

पश्चिम बंगाल के न्यू जलपाईगुड़ी में हुआ रेल हादसा बहुत दुःखद है। इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति संवेदनाएँ व्यक्त करता हूँ और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended condolences to the bereaved families of the accident victims.

"The loss of lives in a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is truly distressing. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Dhankhar posted on X.

The loss of lives in a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is truly distressing.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said,

"Very sad news received about the train accident in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured."

पश्चिम बंगाल के न्यू जलपाई गुड़ी में ट्रेन दुर्घटना का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगतों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह असीम दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।



"The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a Goods train is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

The tragic train collision between the Kanchenjunga Express and a Goods train is extremely unfortunate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Leaves For The Site Of The Accident

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has left for Darjeeling to visit the site of a train accident involving the Kanchenjunga Express train and a goods train that killed at least five passengers and left over 20 people injured. He will reach Bagdogra airport which is 40 kilometres away from the accident site.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways officials in Delhi are monitoring the situation at the accident site.

"Around 25 people have been injured and they have been shifted to the nearby hospital. They are non-fatal injuries. The rescue operation is going on a war footing. We are trying to finish the rescue operation as soon as possible. Senior officials have already reached the site. According to the preliminary information Kanchenjunga was hit from the rear by a goods train...We have information of 8 deaths," Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Official Sabyasachi De told ANI.

Partha Pratim Roy, Chairman, of North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam said 10 buses of North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam have left for the accident site to rescue stranded passengers of the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express.

"10 buses of North Bengal Rashtriya Paribahan Nigam have left for the accident site to rescue stranded passengers of the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express. Also, additional bus services from Siliguri-Kolkata from Siliguri Tenzing Norgay bus terminus will be operational from this afternoon," said Partha Pratim Roy.

About The Tragic Accident

Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when the goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Teams of NDRF and Police are present at the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in Ruidhasa.

#WATCH | NDRF team are engaged in removing all debris from the Kanchenjunga Express train accident site in West Bengal



A passenger of the Kanchenjunga Express train, while speaking to ANI said, " I was travelling in B1 coach when the train was hit. I have been rescued, I have suffered an injury on my head."