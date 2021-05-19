Centre has increased supply of Remdesivir to state, says Maharashtra govt

As Maharashtra continues the battle against the second wave of COVID-19, the state government on Wednesday said the Central government has increased the supply of Remdesivir to the state.

While sharing information about Remdesivir injections, the state government said it is produced by May Cipla, Hetero, Zydus, Mylan, Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy's and Jubilant.

The statement government further said that according to a letter dated May 1, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Central Government had sanctioned a total stock of 8,09,500 Remadesivir for Maharashtra from 21/04/2021 to 23/05/2021. Meanwhile, as per the letter dated 07.05.2021, the Union Health Ministry has increased the supply of Remdesivir by 347500 and a total of 1157000 stocks have been sanctioned for Maharashtra for the period of 21.04.2021 to 16.05.2021.

The state government informed that from 21/04/2021 to 17/05/2021, 11,37,073 vials of Remdesivir have been distributed to private and government hospitals.