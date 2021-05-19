Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of Cyclone Tauktae

As Cyclone Tauktae caused severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy has rescued a total of 180 personnel so far from Barge P-305.

The Indian Naval Ships - Beas, Betwa and Teg - joined INS Kochi and Kolkata for undertaking Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for Barge P-305, which sank 35 nautical miles from Mumbai (in the Mumbai Offshore Development Area).

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "SAR has also been augmented with P8I and naval helicopters, who continue to undertake aerial search in the area. Since the commencement of the SAR from the evening of May 17, 180 survivors have been recovered so far." Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is now over the Gujarat region. It is about 120 km south-southeast of Deesa and 35 km west of Ahmedabad and 80 km east-northeast of Surendranagar.

According to IMD, Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely to prevail over the gulf of Khambat and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea during next few hours.