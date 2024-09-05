Centre For Sight Collaborates With Laxmi Eye Hospital Reaching To Nine Centres In Maharashtra, Targets 150 Centres Nationwide By 2028

Centre For Sight Collaborates With Laxmi Eye Hospital Reaching To Nine Centres In Maharashtra |

Centre For Sight announced a strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital, marking a significant milestone in Centre For Sight’s expansion strategy and enhancing its presence in Maharashtra to nine centres. The centre's regional eye care hospitals gain strategic, clinical, and technological support, fostering growth and excellence in the field of ophthalmology.

Centre For Sight, a leading network in ophthalmology nationwide, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and trusted medical expertise, announced its strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital, a distinguished eye care provider to enhance its presence in Maharashtra to nine centres. Presently, Centre For Sight serves over a million patients annually, at 82 Centres across 40 cities from 15 states of India with over 350 expert doctors and around 2700 professional staff onboard collectively.

Laxmi Hospital Serving 2.5 million Patients Across Cities

Laxmi Eye Hospital, established in 1989, which has served over 2.5 million patients across four locations in Panvel, Kharghar, Dombivli, and Kamothe, is equipped with the latest infrastructure and technology including FEMTO for bladeless cataract to provide comprehensive eye care services.

Dr. Suhas Haldipurkar, medical director at Laxmi Eye Hospital and one of the pioneers of Phaco technique added, "We are proud to join hands with Centre For Sight, an institution that shares our dedication to clinical excellence. Together, we will continue to build on our legacy and provide patients with the best possible in eye care."

Centre For Sight Advances Expansion With 16 New Centres In 12 Months, Aims 150 Centres Nationwide In 4 Years

Over the past 12 months, Centre For Sight has added 10 brownfield Centres with strategic collaborations, such as Srinagar, Sikar, Warangal, Badlapur, Chembur and the latest one in Mumbai. On the other hand, Centre For Sight has also launched six greenfield centres in Bhiwani, Palwal, Jammu, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Gurugram to strengthen their presence in Northern India.

Centre For Sight will continue to look for more collaboration opportunities in the region, which is a key focus area of expansion, to deepen its presence in Western India. They also aim to add 15-20 centres annually, targeting to reach 150 centres in the next 4 years with their commitment to the 'Go Deep and Go Wide' strategy.

Centre For Sight To Invest INR 300-500 Crore In Expansion

This collaboration will help regional eye care hospitals gain strategic, clinical, and technological support, fostering growth and excellence as part of a united team. Centre For Sight is looking to invest INR 300-500 cr. over the next few years to support its expansion plans.

Prof. Dr. Mahipal Singh Sachdev, chairman and medical director at Centre For Sight, said, "Our strategic collaboration with Laxmi Eye Hospital and other prominent Centres in Mumbai underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of eye care. These collaborations not only enhance our capacity to meet the region's increasing needs but also exemplify the broader trend in healthcare, where consolidation is key to extending the reach of world-class services.”