Sheetal Devi's Performance At Paris Paralympics 2024 Leaves Barcelona Defender Jules Kounde Star-Struck

Barcelona and France defender Jules Kounde was deeply impressed by Indian para-archer Sheetal Devi's performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The footballer shared a video on his social media, adding star-struck and clapping emojis to express his admiration.

Sheetal Devi, just 17 years old, has captivated the world with her remarkable skills in para-archery. Born without arms due to a congenital disorder, she has developed a unique technique to compete at the highest level.

Using her right leg to lift the bow, her right shoulder to draw the string, and her jaw to release the arrow, Sheetal's method is both innovative and effective. Sitting on a chair, she performs this intricate manoeuvre with such grace that she has earned a thunderous reception from fans during Paris Paralympics.

Currently ranked first in the world in the compound open women's category, Sheetal's achievements are nothing short of extraordinary. She secured a gold medal at the Asian Para Games 2023 and a silver at the Para-Archery World Championship 2023, which qualified her for the Paris Paralympics. Her inspiring journey continues to capture the attention and admiration of sports fans globally.

Sheetal Devi's performance in Paralympic Games 2024

Sheetal's quest for a Paralympic medal is yet to be fulfilled after a heartbreaking loss on Saturday. In the Women’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination match, she faced off against Chile’s Mariana Zuniga in what turned out to be a nail-biting contest.

Both archers displayed tremendous skill and determination, but in the end, Zuniga edged out a victory by the narrowest of margins, winning 138-137.

However Sheetal still has a chance to win Paralympics medal as she will take part in the Mixed Team Compound Open Quarterfinal, with one win assuring a semifinal match on the same day. The Indian mixed compound archery team will now enter the knockout rounds as the top seeds.