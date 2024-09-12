Central Railway's Nagpur Division Announces 90-Day Platform Closure At Ajni Station For Major Upgradation Work

Central Railway | File Pic

Central Railway’s Nagpur Division has planned a major upgradation work at Ajni Station to facilitate the ongoing station redevelopment work. In line with this project, Platform No. 2 and 3 at Ajni Station will remain closed for a period of 90 days, from 12th September 2024 to 10th December 2024 for construction activities from foundation to column erection for concourse and FOBs.

Due to this block, the following trains running towards Mumbai direction will not halt at Ajni Station during the block period. Passengers are advised to board and de-board these trains at Nagpur Station.

Skipping Halt at Ajni Station:

12106 Gondia - CSMT Vidarbha Express (Daily)

12140 Nagpur - CSMT Sewagram Express (Daily)

18030 Shalimar - LTT Express (Daily)

Passengers are requested to kindly bear and take note of these changes and plan their journeys accordingly. These infrastructure improvements are crucial for providing better amenities and connectivity in the future.