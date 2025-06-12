Central Railway's Mumbai Division Proposes Instant Fines To Prevent Misuse Of Divyangjan Coaches | File Pic (Representative Image)

In response to a recent incident involving the assault of a Divyangjan (person with disability) by unauthorized travellers, Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has put forward a proposal to empower ticket-checking staff with the authority to impose on-the-spot fines on offenders occupying coaches reserved for specially-abled passengers.

“The move aims to deter the increasing misuse of Divyangjan coaches, particularly during peak hours, when general passengers often occupy these reserved spaces illegally,” said an official.

Citing the urgent need for swift action, the Mumbai Division has urged the zonal office to allow ticket checkers to levy on-the-spot penalties equivalent to the "First Class without ticket" fare on offenders. A senior officer stated that such powers already exist in other contexts, such as unauthorized travel in the Railway Mail Service (RMS) or pantry cars, or for smoking violations under Section 167, which allows fines of up to ₹200.

Currently, action against offenders falls under Section 155 of the Indian Railways Act, 1989, which requires apprehending the individual and producing them before a Railway Magistrate. However, this process has been criticized as lengthy and impractical for routine enforcement, often resulting in limited deterrence.

“This move will enable real-time action against offenders, prevent misuse, and uphold the sanctity of reserved coaches meant for vulnerable passengers,” said an official, emphasizing the need for efficient resource utilization and improved enforcement.

The urgency of the proposal is underscored by recent incidents that have raised alarm across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. Earlier this month, Umesh Patel (46), a differently-abled resident of Ambernath, was reportedly assaulted by a man and a woman while traveling in a reserved coach on a CSMT–Badlapur fast local between Ghatkopar and Thane. The confrontation began at the coach door and escalated into physical violence. A police complaint was filed, and a case registered for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

In a separate incident in May, a visually impaired woman was allegedly attacked aboard a Kanjurmarg–Titwala local by a couple, identified as Mohammed Ismail Beg (40) and his pregnant wife. Both were later booked under relevant charges following the incident.

“These cases have sparked outrage among disability rights activists and daily commuters alike, who have been demanding stricter measures to prevent unauthorized access and ensure commuter safety in reserved compartments,” said an official.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of Central Railway said, "The proposal is currently under review at the zonal headquarters. If approved, the policy could mark a turning point in how railway staff respond to the misuse of Divyangjan coaches—potentially setting a precedent for other divisions of Central Railway."