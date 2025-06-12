BEST Considers Fare Restructuring Amid Falling Ridership; Short-Distance Fares May Be Reduced | File Pic (Representative Image)

Around a month after doubling its minimum fares, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is now looking to restructure its fare system to attract regular commuters, particularly those travelling short distances. The undertaking is actively working on making the fare model more dynamic, which could include additional fare slabs and possible fare reductions for shorter routes.

BEST General Manager SVR Srinivas's Statement

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on Thursday, BEST General Manager SVR Srinivas stated that the proposal is under active review.

“It’s in the initial planning stage,” Srinivas said. “It’s not just about a fare reduction per se. We are exploring the possibility of making the fare structure more dynamic by adding more slabs wherever necessary from time to time. This will take into account the fares of Intermediate Public Transport and other factors. “

A high-level meeting of BEST officials was recently convened to assess the impact of the fare revision introduced in May 2025. Among the key proposals discussed were fare cuts for short routes and further rationalisation of bus routes to improve efficiency and last-mile connectivity.

The fare hike implemented last month aligned BEST’s short-distance fares closely with those of shared auto-rickshaws, leading many commuters to shift to quicker and more frequent auto services. Consequently, daily ridership figures have plummeted.

According to sources, BEST carried 59.5 million passengers in May 2025—translating to an average daily ridership of nearly 2 million. In contrast, May 2024 saw 80.8 million passengers, with a daily average of 2.6 million. Prior to the fare hike, BEST’s daily ridership regularly touched between 3 and 3.2 million passengers.

As per the revised fare chart introduced in the second week of May, non-AC bus passengers are now charged Rs 10 for distances up to 5 km, while AC bus passengers pay Rs 12 for the same distance. The fare hike was expected to boost annual revenue by Rs 590 crore, but the sharp drop in ridership has cast doubt on those projections.

This isn't the first time BEST is reviewing its fare hike. In 2019, the administration had reduced fares to attract more passengers after a fare hike had led to a decline in ridership.

Apart from that, BEST is once again considering route rationalisation. Recently, over 30 bus routes were modified. According to an official, we are focusing on improving last‑mile connectivity, and in line with this, we are planning to make changes to the bus routes where needed.

The BEST Undertaking is also experiencing a sharp decline in its owned bus fleet. As of June 1, it owns just 437 buses, which make up only 17% of its total operational fleet of 2,594 buses. The remaining 2,157 buses—accounting for 83%—are operated through wet-lease agreements with private contractors.