Raj Thackeray To Join Mahayuti? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets MNS Chief At Mumbai's Taj Lands End Hotel, Sparks Alliance Rumours

Mumbai: Amid strong speculation over a possible political rapprochement between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, a surprise meeting between Raj Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Thursday added a new twist to the unfolding political narrative. This unexpected development is now being seen as a possible move to derail the anticipated MNS-Sena UBT alliance.

Early on this morning today, Raj Thackeray was spotted entering the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra. According to an ABP Majha report, around 20 minutes later, Devendra Fadnavis also arrived at the same location, despite the hotel not being part of his officially scheduled itinerary. This unplanned rendezvous raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, sparking speculation that Fadnavis may have intentionally met Raj Thackeray to disrupt the brewing alliance with Uddhav Thackeray.

Reports suggest that this meeting could be a strategic attempt by Fadnavis, known for his political acumen, to prevent the consolidation of opposition forces in Mumbai. With the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS reportedly close to forming an alliance, such a union could have posed a major challenge to the BJP in the upcoming civic polls. Political observers are now debating whether the BJP is working behind the scenes to weaken any such coalition by engaging directly with Raj Thackeray.

Reacting to the development, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar expressed concerns over the implications of the meeting. “If the public was beginning to believe that the Thackeray brothers might come together and Raj Thackeray suddenly meets Devendra Fadnavis, it raises questions. Was all the alliance talk just a political smokescreen? Will Raj’s credibility suffer because of this?” he asked, as quoted by ABP Majha.

For the past few days, political circles have been abuzz with reports suggesting a reunion between the Thackeray cousins. Leaders from both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS had expressed openness towards a pre-poll alliance ahead of the crucial Mumbai civic elections. There was growing speculation that Uddhav and Raj could join hands, which would have dramatically reshaped the city’s political landscape.

As political calculations shift rapidly in Maharashtra, all eyes are now on Raj Thackeray and his next move, which could determine the course of alliances ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.