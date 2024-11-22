 Central Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush

Central Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush

Railways have decided to run Pune-Danapur special daily train to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway | Representational Image

Railways have decided to run Pune-Danapur special daily train to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under

Train No. 01481 Pune-Danapur special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs from 24.11.2024 to 23.12.2024 (30 Trips) and will reach Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

Train No. 01482 Danapur- Pune special will leave Danapur at 6.30 hrs from 26.11.2024 to 25.12.2024 (30 Trips) and will reach Pune at 17.35 hrs next day. 

FPJ Shorts
CBI Completes Questioning Of Gaurav Mehta In Alleged ₹6,600-Crore Bitcoin Scam Case
CBI Completes Questioning Of Gaurav Mehta In Alleged ₹6,600-Crore Bitcoin Scam Case
Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar Railway Station
Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar Railway Station
Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious Apps
Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious Apps
Punjab: Aman Arora Appointed AAP President, Replaces CM Bhagwant Mann; Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi Named Working President; VIDEO
Punjab: Aman Arora Appointed AAP President, Replaces CM Bhagwant Mann; Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi Named Working President; VIDEO

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal UpadhyayeJn., Buxar and Ara. 

Read Also
Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On...
article-image

Composition: Total 18 ICF Coaches:- Two AC-3 Tier, 08 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including Two Luggage cum Guard Brake Van. 

Reservation: Booking for Train No 01481 will open on *xx.xx.2024* at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website. 

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar...

Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious...

Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious...

Mumbai: Bandra Residents Demand Cancellation Of Proposed Road Plans Through St Peter's Cemetery

Mumbai: Bandra Residents Demand Cancellation Of Proposed Road Plans Through St Peter's Cemetery

Mumbai: CR Announces 10 Special Trains Between CSMT And Nagpur For Railway Recruitment Board...

Mumbai: CR Announces 10 Special Trains Between CSMT And Nagpur For Railway Recruitment Board...

Bombay HC Quashes Case Against 3 Lawyers In 17-Year-Old Assault Case; Awards ₹15,000 Compensation...

Bombay HC Quashes Case Against 3 Lawyers In 17-Year-Old Assault Case; Awards ₹15,000 Compensation...