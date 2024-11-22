Central Railway To Run Daily Pune-Danapur Special Train From Nov 24 To Clear Passenger Rush

Central Railway | Representational Image

Railways have decided to run Pune-Danapur special daily train to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under

Train No. 01481 Pune-Danapur special will leave Pune at 19.55 hrs from 24.11.2024 to 23.12.2024 (30 Trips) and will reach Danapur at 04.30 hrs on third day.

Train No. 01482 Danapur- Pune special will leave Danapur at 6.30 hrs from 26.11.2024 to 25.12.2024 (30 Trips) and will reach Pune at 17.35 hrs next day.

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal UpadhyayeJn., Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Total 18 ICF Coaches:- Two AC-3 Tier, 08 Sleeper Class, 8 General Second Class including Two Luggage cum Guard Brake Van.

Reservation: Booking for Train No 01481 will open on *xx.xx.2024* at all Computerized Reservation Centres and on www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed timings of stoppages of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.

Passengers are requested to note and avail facility of these trains.