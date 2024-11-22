Indian Railways Introduces Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train For Karnataka; Check Details On Features & Tariff Here | https://www.goldenchariot.org/ImageGallery

IRCTC – tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways will be starting the operations of the Golden Chariot Luxury Tourist Train this year. The train which is a depiction of the rich cultural heritage of the State of Kartanaka is all set to hit the track again this year in a new Avatar.

The Golden Chariot offers world class on-board accommodation with 13 Double bedded cabins, 26 Twin bedded cabins and 1 cabin for differently abled guests. The train can accommodate up to 80 guests in its 40 cabins.

The train boasts of several on-board features and amenities such as renovated luxurious cabins with upholstered furniture, elegant drapery and well maintained attached bathrooms, crockery and cutlery of reputed international brands and an exquisite range of linen. Smart TVs with variety of WIFI enabled subscription’s including prime channels from Netflix, Amazon, Hot star etc have been installed in the cabins for offering on-board infotainment to the guests.

The train is also well equipped with CCTV Cameras and Fire Alarm System for providing the guests with enhanced security. For the on-board recreation and relaxation of the guests , Golden Chariot has a dedicated Spa – Arogya wherein guests can enjoy an array of spa therapies including Arogya Spa therapies. The spa also has been equipped with modern workout machines for the fitness enthusiasts.

The Golden Chariot has two exquisite restaurants namely Ruchi and Nalapak serving an array of international and local delicacies. Madira, the bar serves choicest of wines, beers and spirits.

Scheduled itinerary for season 2024-25:

Pride of Karnataka (5 Nights/6 Days) - Starts from Bengaluru covering Bandipur, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmangalur, Hampi, Goa and back to Bengaluru.

Jewels of South (5 Nights/6 Days) - Starts from Bengaluru covering Mysore, Kanchipuram, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin, Chertala and back to Bengaluru.

The tariff of Golden Chariot luxury tourist train is inclusive of all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues in accordance with the itinerary.

For more information about the train, its journey and offers, contact +91 8585931021

Website: www. goldenchariot.org, Email: goldenchariot@irctc.com