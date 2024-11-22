IRCTC Launches Special Trains And Luxury Tent City For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Pilgrims; Check Details...

Representational Picture

If you're planning to visit the Maha Kumbh in 2025, you can rest assured that your trip will be comfortable and well-organised. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is gearing up to enhance the spiritual experience of Kumbh Mela ( 2025) pilgrims with the launch of two Kumbh Mela special tourist trains connecting Mumbai to Prayagraj . These trains will provide a convenient and comfortable travel option for devotees and tourists planning to attend the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela. In addition to the special trains, IRCTC is set to develop the Maha Kumbh Gram, a tent city at Prayagraj.

"The Maha Kumbh Gram will offer world-class accommodations, combining the essence of traditional spirituality with modern comforts. The tent city aims to provide an immersive cultural experience that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity, while ensuring accessibility and comfort for all visitors" said an official.

The project, which is part of IRCTC's broader initiative to boost tourism is designed to cater to the growing number of pilgrims and tourists expected during the Kumbh Mela. The tent city will feature a range of facilities, including luxurious tents, high-quality sanitation, and various amenities, ensuring a memorable stay for visitors from across the globe.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC felt excited about the project and said, "Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India’s spiritual diversity. Our Objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors".

The Mahakumbh Gram Tent City shall be patronized through direct bookings as well as IRCTC Tourists availing the Rail Tour Packages, Bharat Gaurav Trains etc.

According to Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism and Marketing), IRCTC , Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayag Raj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025.

Booking and Contact Information

The Tariff begins at Rs 6000/- plus applicable taxes per person per night on double occupancy, inclusive of Breakfast. Early Bird/ Group Discounts also on offer. Graded refunds on cancellation. Trade Enquiries also solicited.

For more information on Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj and to book your stay, visit www.irctctourism.com or contact customer support at 1800110139 voice or reach out with Whatsapp (message only) "Mahakumbh IRCTC "at Mobile No +91-8287930739 and +91-8595931047 and +91-8076025236.

Key Features of Maha Kumbh Gram, IRCTC Tent City Prayagraj:

Deluxe Tents - plush bedrooms, en-suite well-equipped bathrooms, running hot water.

Premium Tents provide additionally Air Conditioners, LED TVs with streaming of live events.

Round the Clock Security, Fire-Resistant Tents.

Buffet Catering Services for guests in comfortable Dining Halls.

Round the clock Medical Support.

Shuttle Service to attractions and bathing areas.

Eco-friendly Battery-operated Carts for easy mobility.

Daily Cultural Performances and Spiritual Discourses by celebrities/eminent personalities.

Facility for Yoga/Spa/ Biking.

Executive Lounge near River Banks for Inhouse Guests with Eateries and Washrooms.

Round the Clock Reception.