Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On Main & Harbour Lines On January 25

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 25.01.2026 as under:

Main Line Block

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.05 am to 15.45 pm

Down Fast Line Diversions

DOWN fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.36 hrs to 15.10 hrs will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga station halting as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

Up Fast Line Diversions

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.03 hrs to 15.38 hrs will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund station halting as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations, will be re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line Block

CSMT – Chunabhatti / Bandra DN Harbour line from 11.40 hrs to 16.40 hrs & Chunabhatti / Bandra- CSMT UP Harbour line from 11.10 hrs to 16.10 hrs

Down Harbour Services Suspended

DN Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT from 11.16 hrs to 16.47 hrs and DOWN Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 10.48 hrs to 16.43 hrs will remain suspended.

Up Harbour Services Suspended

UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 hrs to 15.20 hrs and UP Harbour line services for CSMT leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 hrs to 17.13 hrs will remain suspended.

Special Train Services

Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Alternate Travel Allowed

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 hrs to 18.00 hrs during block period.

Passenger Advisory

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

