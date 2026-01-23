Mumbai-Ahmedabad Amrit Bharat Express To Hit Tracks Soon; Trial Runs Of High-Speed Train To Begin Today

Amrit Bharat Express Trial Runs To Began From 23rd January Between Mumbai And Ahmedabad | File Picture

Mumbai: The test runs of the Amrit Bharat Express between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will begin on 23rd January, 2026 based on the Research Design and Standards Organization’s (RSDO) recommendation and the Railway Board's approval. The trial will use the push and pull method at a speed of 130 km/h, with engines at both ends of the train. A report on the same will be produced after two tests.

File Picture

Details of the testing phase:

The test will take place in two phases. The first test took place today at 9am between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central. The second test will take place on the 24th of January between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad. During the course of the trial runs, the vibrations felt on the tracks at full speed, the stability of the coaches, the efficiency of the braking system, the performance of suspension and coupling and passenger safety will be tested, ensuring that the train is safe to transport passengers on one of India’s busiest routes.

About the Amrit Bharat Express:

The Amrit Bharat Express is a contemporary, long-distance sleeper-class non-AC train service introduced by the Indian Railways to provide a reliable, affordable and comfortable travel for passengers. With a fare price of approximately Rs. 500 per 1,000 km, it is designed to handle heavy passenger volume, especially during the festive seasons and peak migration periods, according to the Press Information Bureau website.

The Amrit Bharat Trains are non-AC, designed with 11 general class coaches, 8 sleeper class coaches, 1 pantry car, and 2 Second Class–cum–Luggage–cum–Guard Vans with disabled-friendly compartments. Designed and manufactured to meet the needs of the general public, these trains aim to deliver a modern, comfortable, and high-quality travel experience for passengers in the non-AC segment.

The testing of an Amrit Bharat Express on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route is significant, as this route is one of the busiest railway lines in the country with consistently high passenger movement. Introducing a service suited for handling large passenger volumes can help cater to regular travel demand on this route, particularly during peak periods, while improving overall rail connectivity between the two cities. According to the Press Information Bureau, the Amrit Bharat Express was introduced to support employment mobility, tourism, trade, and access to education and healthcare across multiple regions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/