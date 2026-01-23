Mumbaikars Set To Get 'Cool Republic Day Gift' From Central Railway As 14 New AC Locals To Hit Harbour Line Tracks On Jan 26; Check Route & Timings Here | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In a major move to upgrade the commuting experience for Navi Mumbai residents, Central Railway (CR) is set to officially reintroduce air-conditioned (AC) local train services on the Harbour Line. Termed a 'Republic Day Gift' for passengers, the 14 new services will commence operations on January 26, 2026, marking the return of climate-controlled travel to this corridor after a hiatus of nearly four years.

Enhancing The Lifeline Experience

The Harbour Line, which serves as a vital link between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel, has long been one of the most crowded sections of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. While AC locals have become a staple on the Western and Central Main lines, Harbour Line commuters have predominantly relied on non-AC rakes.

The introduction of these 14 services, comprising seven 'Up' (towards CSMT/Wadala) and seven 'Down' (towards Panvel/Vashi) journeys, aims to provide a premium, dust-free and cooler alternative to the standard commute.

Details On Train Schedule & Timings

The new services have been strategically timed to assist both early-bird commuters and those travelling during peak office hours. According to the revised timetable:

Up Direction (Towards CSMT/Wadala)

- From Station - Departure - To Station - Arrival

- Vashi - 04:15 - Vadala Road - 04:46

- Panvel - 06:17 - CSMT - 07:36

- Panvel - 09:09 - CSMT - 10:30

- Panvel - 12:03 - Vadala Road - 13:04

- Panvel - 14:31 - CSMT - 15:50

- Vashi - 16:55 - Vadala Road - 17:26

- Panvel - 18:37 - CSMT - 19:55

Down Direction (Towards Panvel/Vashi)

- From Station - Departure - To Station - Arrival

- Vadala Road - 05:06 - Panvel - 06:08

- CSMT - 07:40 - Panvel - 09:00

- CSMT - 10:34 - Panvel - 11:54

- Vadala Road - 13:17 - Panvel - 14:20

- CSMT - 15:54 - Vashi - 16:43

- Vadala Road - 17:30 - Panvel - 18:32

- CSMT - 20:00 - Panvel - 21:21

While the addition of AC coaches is a welcome relief, it is important to note that these 14 services are replacements for existing non-AC services, rather than additional runs. This ensures that the total daily suburban operations on Central Railway remain steady at 1,820 services.

With this rollout, the total number of AC services on the Central Railway network has jumped to 94 (80 on the Main Line and 14 on the Harbour Line). Railway officials have indicated that the new rakes, manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, feature improved suspension and automated sliding doors for enhanced passenger safety.

