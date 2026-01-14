Good News For Mumbaikars! AC Local Trains To Finally Roll Out On Harbour Line From January 26, Bringing Long-Awaited Relief To Commuters

AC Local Train | File Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often described as the city’s lifeline, is set to witness a major upgrade with the introduction of AC local train services on the Harbour line. In a significant development for lakhs of daily commuters, the first air-conditioned local train will begin operations on the Harbour route from January 26, coinciding with Republic Day.

Until now, AC local services were available only on the Western Railway and the main line of the Central Railway, offering a more comfortable travel option to passengers on those corridors. Harbour line commuters, however, had been waiting for years for similar facilities. That wait will finally come to an end with the launch of AC locals, promising a cooler and more comfortable commuting experience.

14 AC Local Trains To Run 6 Days A Week

According to a TV9 Marathi report quoting railway officials, the AC local will operate between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel from Monday to Saturday. A total of 14 AC local services will run daily on this route, with seven services in the up direction and seven in the down direction. The introduction of these services is expected to ease travel discomfort, particularly during peak hours, when Harbour line trains are heavily crowded.

The AC local being deployed on the Harbour route is a new train that was manufactured in Chennai and recently inducted into the Mumbai division of the Central Railway. The operations department had submitted a proposal to run the train on the Harbour line, which has now received approval from the Central Railway headquarters.

Also Watch:

Details On Train Timings

With the rollout of AC locals, services will be extended across key Harbour line sections, including Vashi–Wadala Road, Panvel–CSMT and Panvel–Wadala Road routes. As per the schedule, the last AC local from Panvel towards CSMT will depart at 6.37 pm, while the final AC local from CSMT to Panvel will leave at 8 pm.

Railway officials stated that the move aims to improve passenger comfort and bring parity across Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The introduction of AC locals on the Harbour line is expected to be welcomed by office-goers and daily commuters who have long demanded better travel conditions.

With this step, Mumbai’s suburban railway system takes another stride towards modernisation, as Harbour line passengers finally get access to air-conditioned local train services, making daily travel more comfortable and efficient.

