 Central Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains

Central Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains

This development comes under the ambitious countrywide 'Mission Raftaar' project initiated by the Railway Board for track upgrades.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

In a major development, the Central Railway is gearing up to enhance the speed of 67 trains operating on the crucial Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera route within the Bhusawal Division. Under the ambitious countrywide 'Mission Raftaar' project initiated by the Railway Board for track upgrades, the 526.76 km-long Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera section has recently undergone comprehensive track improvements.

According to the Central Railway, these enhancements are paving the way for 67 trains, including popular routes like CSMT-Nagpur Duronto, CSMT - Howrah Gitanjali Express, CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express, CSMT-Varanasi Mahanagari Express, CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express, and Mumbai-Allahabad Duronto Express, to operate at a remarkable speed of 130 kilometers per hour in the Bhusawal division.

"Successful speed trials, conducted from August 26 to August 30 in both up and down directions, saw three pairs of trains, including the CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express, CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express, and CSMT-Howrah Gitanjali Express, achieve this milestone" said Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

"The results are promising, with an average time saving of 28 minutes in the down direction and an impressive 30 minutes in the UP direction " he said.

"The Central Railway is now in the process of finalising the procedures for regular operations of these 67 trains at 130 km/h, marking a significant step forward in enhancing rail travel efficiency and connectivity for passengers across the region" further added Manaspure.

Read Also
For Passenger Convenience, Western Railway Extends Trips of 5 Special Trains
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dahi Handi 2023: Activist Swati Patil Writes To PM Modi And Home Minister Amit Shah To Restrict...

Dahi Handi 2023: Activist Swati Patil Writes To PM Modi And Home Minister Amit Shah To Restrict...

Navi Mumbai: As PMO Steps In, 40 Lakh Mangroves May Be Saved, HC Panel Directs CIDCO To Transfer 12...

Navi Mumbai: As PMO Steps In, 40 Lakh Mangroves May Be Saved, HC Panel Directs CIDCO To Transfer 12...

Central Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains

Central Railway Set To Boost Train Speed On Igatpuri-Bhusawal-Badnera Route For 67 Trains

Continued Suspension Of Senior Citizens' Concession By Indian Railways Raises Concerns and Financial...

Continued Suspension Of Senior Citizens' Concession By Indian Railways Raises Concerns and Financial...

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Fumes Over Unclean Internal Roads In Mazgaon

Mumbai News: CM Shinde Fumes Over Unclean Internal Roads In Mazgaon