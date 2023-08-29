For Passenger Convenience, Western Railway Extends Trips of 5 Special Trains | Representational Image

With the aim of accommodating passenger convenience and addressing travel demands, Western Railway has extended the operations of 5 pairs of Special trains on Special Fare. These extensions maintain the same composition, timings, halts, and route.

Details of these extensions:

Train No. 09011 Udhna - Malda Town Special has been extended from 07th September 2023 to 28th September 2023.

Train No. 09012 Malda Town - Udhna Special has been extended from 10th September 2023 to 01st October 2023.

Train No. 09183 Mumbai Central – Banaras Weekly Special has been extended from 06th September 2023 to 27th September 2023.

Train No. 09184 Banaras - Mumbai Central Weekly Special has been extended from 08th September 2023 to 29th September 2023.

Train No. 09525 Okha – Naharlagun Special has been extended from 05th September 2023 to 26th September 2023.

Train No. 09526 Naharlagun - Okha Special has been extended from 09th September 2023 to 30th September 2023.

Train No. 09343 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Patna Weekly Special has been extended from 01st September 2023 to 29th September 2023.

Train No. 09344 Patna – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Weekly Special has been extended from 02nd September 2023 to 30th September 2023.

Train No. 09033 Udhna - Barauni Jn. Weekly Special has been extended from 04th September 2023 to 27th September 2023.

Train No. 09034 Barauni Jn.- Udhna Weekly Special has been extended from 06th September 2023 to 29th September 2023.

Booking for the extended trips of Train No. 09011, 09183, 09525, 09343, and 09033 will commence on 30th August 2023 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website. Passengers seeking detailed information regarding halt timings and composition are advised to visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in .