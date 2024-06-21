Central Railway Observes The International Day Of Yoga 2024 With The Theme-“Yoga For Self & Society”

Central Railway observes the International Day of Yoga 2024 with the theme-“Yoga for Self and Society”. Officers and Employees participate with enthusiasm Central Railway observed International Day of Yoga 2024 on June 21, 2024 with great zeal and fervour. This year marks the 10th International Day of Yoga with the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.”

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway, Chitra Yadav, President/CRWWO, Chittaranjan Swain, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, Executive Members of CRWWO and Senior Officers of Central Railway participated in in a rejuvenating Yoga session.

The event took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Auditorium, Mumbai

The Yoga session, organized was in alignment with the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ advised by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. Similar yoga programs as per the 'Common Yoga Protocol’ were also organized across Central Railway's Divisions and Workshops.

Central Railway actively utilized social media platforms to share information and create awareness about Yoga and its benefits. Yoga, a transformative practice, integrates the body, mind, spirit, and soul, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being that brings peace to our hectic lives. Practicing yogic exercises on a regular basis helps in management of stress, increasing flexibility, strengthens the body and in the long run helps in creating emotional stability, focus and positivity. It develops virtues from within and elevates quality of life.

Central Railway's observance of the International Day of Yoga 2024 exemplifies its commitment to employee well-being and promoting healthy practices. By encouraging active participation in yoga and associated activities.

Central Railway continues to foster a positive work environment and contribute to the overall welfare of its employees and public at large.