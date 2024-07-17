Central Railway Mountaineers To Scale Mt. Tololing And Point 5140 For 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas; GM Extends Best Wishes |

Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated the Team of Mountaineers going for an expedition to Mt. Tololing and Point 5140 m peaks in the Drass-Kargil sector, and wished them good luck.

This team is part of the expedition, organised by the Ministry of Defence, as a tribute to the valiant soldiers who participated in Operation Vijay. Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated every year on 26th July, marks the day when Indian soldiers recaptured mountain heights occupied by the enemy in 1999. This day is a reminder of their courage and the ultimate sacrifice they made for the nation.

The CR team under the aegis of the Central Railway’s Adventure Sports Club(CRASC) with the support of Central Railway Sports Association(CRSA) is part of the team of 22 Railwaymen who will undertake this challenging journey, climbing Mt. Tololing and Point 5140 m peaks in the Drass-Kargil sector, along with Personnel from the Ministry of Defence.

The team of the Central Railway Adventure Sports Club has a rich history of undertaking expeditions that serve national causes. In the past, team members have achieved remarkable feats. In 2022, Hemant and Sandeep successfully climbed Mt. Nun peak at 7135 m. In 2023, this dynamic duo reached an altitude of 8000 m on Mount Everest, becoming the first Railway employees to accomplish such a feat. Their dedication and perseverance are an inspiration for all.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager, Central Railway said “ Central Railway salutes the brave soldiers and their families and extends best wishes to the expedition team and is confident that their journey to Mount Tololing and Point 5140 m in the Drass-Kargil sector will be successful. Such expeditions inculcate team spirit, determination, leadership qualities and above all sense of belongingness to this great Indian Nation.

Prabhat Ranjan, Additional General Manager, Central Railway, M S Uppal, Principal Chief Safety Officer and President Central Railway Sports Association, Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Senior Officers of Central Railway, Team CRASC and Members of CRSA were present on the occasion.