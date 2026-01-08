Central Railway Collects ₹183.16 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In FY 2025–26, Cases Rise By 10 Per Cent

Central Railway intensifies ticket checking drives across its network, leading to higher penalties collected from ticketless travellers during FY 2025–26 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: Central Railway, in its unwavering commitment to provide a safe, smooth, and comfortable travel experience to its valued passengers, has intensified measures to curb unauthorised and ticketless travel across its network.

Significant results in FY 2025–26

Through intensified and systematic ticket-checking drives, Central Railway has achieved significant results during the financial year 2025–26 (April to December 2025).

Over 30.75 lakh cases detected

During FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025), Central Railway’s dedicated ticket-checking teams apprehended 30.75 lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with improper or invalid travel authority, as against 28.01 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last financial year, marking an increase of almost 10 per cent.

A record amount of Rs 183.16 crore was realised as penalty during FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025), as against Rs 151.99 crore realised during the corresponding period last financial year, reflecting an increase of more than 20 per cent.

December 2025 sees sharp rise

During December 2025, Central Railway’s ticket-checking teams apprehended 3.24 lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with improper or invalid travel authority, as against 2.93 lakh passengers in December 2024, indicating an increase of more than 10 per cent.

A sum of Rs 18.25 crore was realised as penalty from offenders in December 2025, compared to Rs 13.55 crore in December 2024, indicating an increase of almost 35 per cent.

Multi-pronged enforcement strategy

Central Railway adopts a multi-pronged strategy to detect unauthorised travel, which includes station checks, ambush checks, fortress checks, intensive checks, and mega ticket-checking drives. These operations are conducted across Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Special trains in all divisions, as well as Suburban trains in the Mumbai and Pune divisions.

Appeal to passengers

Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with valid tickets issued by authorised vendors, railway station booking counters, ATVMs, or through the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers can also download the Rail One app on their mobile phones and book tickets through the Rail One app.

Central Railway further appeals to passengers not to use fraudulent means to generate or obtain fake tickets and travel on the same. Such offences are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years, or both.

Zero tolerance towards ticketless travel

The Railway reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards ticketless travel and remains committed to ensuring that passengers enjoy a comfortable and dignified journey.

Division-wise figures for FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025)

• Bhusaval Division: Rs 63.83 crore from 7.54 lakh cases

• Mumbai Division: Rs 55.12 crore from 12.82 lakh cases

• Pune Division: Rs 20.84 crore from 3.41 lakh cases

• Nagpur Division: Rs 20.75 crore from 3.33 lakh cases

• Solapur Division: Rs 8.39 crore from 1.81 lakh cases

• Headquarters: Rs 14.22 crore from 1.83 lakh cases

