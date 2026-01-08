 Central Railway Collects ₹183.16 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In FY 2025–26, Cases Rise By 10 Per Cent
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCentral Railway Collects ₹183.16 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In FY 2025–26, Cases Rise By 10 Per Cent

Central Railway Collects ₹183.16 Crore From Ticketless Travellers In FY 2025–26, Cases Rise By 10 Per Cent

Central Railway intensified ticket checking drives in FY 2025–26, apprehending 30.75 lakh passengers travelling without valid tickets and collecting Rs 183.16 crore in penalties. The figures mark a 10% rise in cases and over 20% growth in penalty collections compared to last year.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway intensifies ticket checking drives across its network, leading to higher penalties collected from ticketless travellers during FY 2025–26 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 08: Central Railway, in its unwavering commitment to provide a safe, smooth, and comfortable travel experience to its valued passengers, has intensified measures to curb unauthorised and ticketless travel across its network.

Significant results in FY 2025–26

Through intensified and systematic ticket-checking drives, Central Railway has achieved significant results during the financial year 2025–26 (April to December 2025).

Over 30.75 lakh cases detected

FPJ Shorts
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites Bias
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls
Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani Sheds Light On The Partition You Didn’t Know About
Freedom At Midnight 2 Review: Nikkhil Advani Sheds Light On The Partition You Didn’t Know About
Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban Services
Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban Services

During FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025), Central Railway’s dedicated ticket-checking teams apprehended 30.75 lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with improper or invalid travel authority, as against 28.01 lakh passengers during the corresponding period last financial year, marking an increase of almost 10 per cent.

A record amount of Rs 183.16 crore was realised as penalty during FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025), as against Rs 151.99 crore realised during the corresponding period last financial year, reflecting an increase of more than 20 per cent.

December 2025 sees sharp rise

During December 2025, Central Railway’s ticket-checking teams apprehended 3.24 lakh passengers travelling without tickets or with improper or invalid travel authority, as against 2.93 lakh passengers in December 2024, indicating an increase of more than 10 per cent.

A sum of Rs 18.25 crore was realised as penalty from offenders in December 2025, compared to Rs 13.55 crore in December 2024, indicating an increase of almost 35 per cent.

Multi-pronged enforcement strategy

Central Railway adopts a multi-pronged strategy to detect unauthorised travel, which includes station checks, ambush checks, fortress checks, intensive checks, and mega ticket-checking drives. These operations are conducted across Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Special trains in all divisions, as well as Suburban trains in the Mumbai and Pune divisions.

Appeal to passengers

Central Railway appeals to passengers to travel with valid tickets issued by authorised vendors, railway station booking counters, ATVMs, or through the website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Passengers can also download the Rail One app on their mobile phones and book tickets through the Rail One app.

Central Railway further appeals to passengers not to use fraudulent means to generate or obtain fake tickets and travel on the same. Such offences are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, with a fine and imprisonment of up to seven years, or both.

Zero tolerance towards ticketless travel

The Railway reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards ticketless travel and remains committed to ensuring that passengers enjoy a comfortable and dignified journey.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Central Railway General Manager’s Safety Award Jan 2026: 11 Employees Honoured For Alertness And...
article-image

Division-wise figures for FY 2025–26 (April to December 2025)

• Bhusaval Division: Rs 63.83 crore from 7.54 lakh cases

• Mumbai Division: Rs 55.12 crore from 12.82 lakh cases

• Pune Division: Rs 20.84 crore from 3.41 lakh cases

• Nagpur Division: Rs 20.75 crore from 3.33 lakh cases

• Solapur Division: Rs 8.39 crore from 1.81 lakh cases

• Headquarters: Rs 14.22 crore from 1.83 lakh cases

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...

Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Husband Moves Bombay HC Seeking Transfer Of Probe, Cites...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Warns Of FIRs Against Staff Skipping Election Duty Ahead Of January 15 Polls

Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Fire In Muck Special Rake At Kurla Yard Briefly Disrupts Suburban...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In...

Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 8-Year-Old Boy Killed As Speeding Traveller Bus Hits Stationary Scooter In...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Launch Joint Attack On Mahayuti Govt; Key Points From...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav, Raj Thackeray Launch Joint Attack On Mahayuti Govt; Key Points From...