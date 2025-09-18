CBI Court Orders Attachment Of 2 Properties Of Senior Passport Superintendent In Disproportionate Assets Case

CBI court orders attachment of properties of senior passport official in disproportionate assets case | Representative image

Mumbai: The Special Judge, CBI Court, Ghaziabad issued an order on Wednesday for attachment of two properties of a senior passport superintendent, then posted at Regional Passport Office, Ghaziabad, presently posted at Regional Passport Office, Mumbai in a disproportionate assets case.

Case Registered by CBI

CBI registered the case on 24.03.2025 against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused public servant had acquired disproportionate assets amounting to Rs. 85.06 lakh (146.43%) during the check period i.e. 30.07.2018 to 30.09.2024.

Search Reveals Huge Cash and Investments

"During the course of investigation search was conducted at residential premise of the accused which led to the recovery of huge unaccounted cash of around Rs 60 lakh, details of investments in immoveable properties as well as details of various expenses of high magnitude," said a CBI official.

Investments Beyond Known Sources of Income

"Investigation also revealed that during the check period accused public servant had made investment in two immovable assets, that is one residential flat in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad and one commercial shop in Greater Noida West, Gautam Budh Nagar, beyond his known sources of income," the official said.

Court Issues Ad-Interim Attachment Order

On the application of CBI, the court issued ad-interim order for attachment of abovementioned properties.