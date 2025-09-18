CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank

CBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed chargesheets on Thursday in two cases connected with allegedly fraudulent transactions between Anil Ambani's Group Companies, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) on one hand and Yes Bank and the companies owned by Bindu Rana Kapoor & her daughters Radha Kapoor and Roshni Kapoor. Rana Kapoor, is the then Managing Director and CEO, of Yes Bank, on the other side.

According to the CBI, Anil Ambani was the chairman of ADA Group. He was also the Director of Reliance Capital Ltd., the Holding company of RCFL and RHFL.

It may be recalled that two criminal cases were registered against Rana Kapoor, the then Managing Director and CEO, Yes Bank and RCFL, Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and others on the complaint filed by Chief Vigilance Officer of Yes Bank in the year 2022.

"Investigation has revealed that Yes Bank invested around Rs. 2,045 crores in non-convertible debentures and commercial debts of M/s RCFL and Rs. 2,965 crores in Non-Convertible Debentures and Commercial Papers of RHFL in the year 2017 on the approval of Rana Kapoor despite Care Ratings placing ADA Group Financial Companies "under watch" in view of deteriorating financial standing and adverse market assessment. Funds, thus, invested in RCFL and RHFL by Yes Bank were subsequently siphoned through multiple-layers, demonstrating a systematic diversion of public money.

Investigation revealed a conspiracy between Rana Kapoor and Anil Ambani where-in Rana Kapoor abused his official position to channel substantial public funds of Yes Bank Ltd into financially stressed ADA Group Companies, while ADA Group reciprocated by sanctioning and facilitating concessional loans and investments to entities controlled by Rana Kapoor's family," CBI said in a statement.

"As quid pro-quo, Anil Ambani, the then Chairman of ADA Group got credit facilities sanctioned from RCFL and RHFL at concessional rates to loss making family entities of Rana Kapoor i.e. companies owned by Bindu Kapoor (Wife), Radha Kapoor and Roshani Kapoor (Daughters). This fraudulent arrangement resulted in massive wrongful loss to Yes Bank (amounting to Rs. 2796.77crores) and corresponding unlawful gain to M/s RCFL, M/s RHFL and other companies of ADA Group as well as companies owned by family members of Rana Kapoor," the statement added.

"In addition, Reliance Nippon Mutual Funds (another subsidiary company of Reliance Capital Ltd), on instructions of Anil Ambani invested Rs. 1160 crores during 2017-18 in Non-Convertible Debentures of M/s Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, another entity owned by Rana Kapoor's family. Reliance Nippon Mutual Funds also purchased ADA Group Debentures worth Rs. 249.80 crores from Yes Bank. In addition, Reliance Nippon Mutual Funds also invested Rs. 1750 crores in unsecured debt instruments (AT1 Bonds) of Yes Bank. These high risk/high reward bonds had no fixed maturity date and could either be converted into equity or written off completely in case of crisis. It may be recalled that AT1 Bonds rank most below other debts in the event of liquidation. Investigation, thus, revealed a conspiracy between Rana Kapoor, Anil Ambani, Bindu Kapoor, Radha Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, RCFL, RHFL and others under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC. The CBI has field chargesheets accordingly in the Competent Court in Mumbai on Thursday," the statement further read.

