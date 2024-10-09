CBI Arrests 3, Including Senior Officers From Modern Coach Factory, For Accepting Bribery Of ₹30,000 In Mumbai-Raebareli Consignment Case

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three accused including Chief Depot Material Superintendent (CDMS) & a Ward Officer of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli and a private person for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000/- from the complainant (a promoter of Mumbai based company), to clear the consignments supplied by his firm.

Name of the arrested accused

Ranjeet, Chief Depot Material Superintendent (CDMS), Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

Arvind, Ward Officer, Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

Rinku Kumar (private person)

Case Registered

A case was registered by CBI against three accused including accused Depot Material Superintendent (CDMS) & Ward Officer of Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli and one private person. It was alleged that accused officers from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli demanded bribe for approval of items (safety spectacles) supplied by complainant’s trading firm, having office at Prabhadevi, Mumbai in response to online tender floated by MCF, Raebareli.

In compliance of said purchase order, the complainant allegedly had earlier dispatched bulk supply of items to MCF. It was further alleged that the complainant had received several telephonic calls from accused public servants continuously demanding bribe for approval of his material. But complainant allegedly neglected their demand following which he received a letter of rejection for one of the items from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli on 28.08.2024.

It was also alleged that the complainant again received calls from accused public servants to pay bribe for approval of items provided by his firm to Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli.

CBI Lays Trap

CBI laid a trap and during trap proceedings, the complainant transferred Rs. 30,000/- through G-pay to the account of private person as per the directions of accused public servants. Both the accused public servants confirmed the receipt of bribe amount. Accordingly, all three accused were arrested by CBI at Raebareli (U.P.) and were produced before the Raebareli Court which granted transit remand. The accused were later produced before the Special CBI Court, Mumbai and were remanded to Police Custody till 11.10.2024.

Searches were conducted by CBI at residential and official premises of accused persons at Raebareli which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Investigation is continuing.