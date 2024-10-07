CBI Probes Modern Coach Factory Officials For Allegedly Demanding Bribe From Mumbai-Based Supplier

CBI | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe against two officials of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), (Rail Coach Manufacturing Unit of Indian Railway) and a private person for allegedly demanding a bribe from the proprietor of a Prabhadevi based company for approval of his material.

Those booked by the CBI are Ranjeet, Chief Depot Material Superintendent, MCF Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Arvind Kumar, Ward Officer MCF Raebareli and Rinku Kumar, private person.

According to the CBI, the complainant has a trading firm having an office at Prabhadevi and his company is engaged in supplying pharmacy/medical products, safety goggles to various agencies including various government departments. It is further alleged that, the complainant had received a online purchase order dated 05/06/2024 from MCF Raebareli for providing two types of Safety Spectacles Type Goggles vide a tender dated 13/05/2024.

In compliance with this purchase order he sent a sample piece to MCF, Raebareli on 11/06/2024 which was approved by MCF on 01/07/2024. Further he dispatched bulk supply of two types of Safety Spectacles Type Goggles to MCF on 16.07.2024. It is further alleged that the complainant had received various telephonic calls from three officers of MCF including Ranjeet and Arvind since June 2024.

"They continuously demanded a bribe from the complainant for approval of his material. But he neglected their demand. After that he received a letter of rejection for one of the items from MCF on 28.08.2024. After rejection of one item by officers of MCF, Raebareli again contacted complainant telephonically and again demanded a bribe to be paid online from him for approval of his items provided to MCF. He had received phone calls for bribe from the MCF officials when he was in his office at Mumbai," said a CBI official.

"The verification of the complaint had been conducted on 03.10.2024 and 04.10.2024 and it is revealed that Ranjeet, CDMS and Arvind, Ward Officer of MCF, Raebareli were regularly in contact with the complainant since June 2024. Both of them demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for approval of one item sent to MCF by the complainant and assured the complainant to help him in return of one rejected item. Both of them demanded a bribe amount through online transaction in the account of Rinku Kumar who himself shared his bank account number with the complainant and asked him to transfer the bribe amount for Arvind Kumar in his bank account," the official added.