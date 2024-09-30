 Mumbai: CBI Conducts Raids At 32 Locations In Multiple Cities, Arrests 26 Individuals Involved In Major Technology-Related Crime Network
CBI has so far placed under arrest 26 key accused persons (10 from Pune, 05 from Hyderabad and 11 from Visakhapatnam), while investigation and questioning on role of other workers at these illegal call centers is ongoing. These operations have resulted seizure of critical digital evidence and incriminating material.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) successfully conducted a multi-city operation targeting a highly organized cyber crime network involved in fraudulent activities targeting victims globally. This operation has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of a major trans national technology enabled crime network.

On the basis of inputs on this organized cyber crime network, International Operations Division of CBI registered Case No.RC2312024S0010 on 24.09.2024 Under sections 61 and 318 of BNSS, 2023 and 66-D read with 75 of Information Technology Act of 2000 as part of ongoing Operation Chakra-III.

About The Investigation

After launching investigation, CBI swiftly conducted coordinated searches at 32 different places across Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Vishakhapatnam from the late evening of 26.09.2024. During searches, CBI was able to red handedly intercept 170 persons engaged in ongoing online criminal activities across four call centers (1. M/s V.C. Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd at Regent Plaza, Pune, 2. M/s V.C. Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd, Murli Nagar, Vishakhapatnam 3. M/s Viajex Solutions, Hyderabad 4. M/s Atriya Global Services Pvt. Ltd, Vishakhapatnam).

951 items have been seized including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records and incriminating material used by this cyber crime network for criminal activity and to defraud victims. Additionally, 58.45 lakh Rs in cash, locker keys and three luxury vehicles have been recovered.

About The Activities Of The Criminals Involved

The cyber criminals targeted in this operation were involved in a range of illicit activities, including impersonating as tech support services and approaching victims, especially in USA in the guise that the victim’s systems have been hacked. Victims were made to believe that their identities have been stolen and that large number of unauthorized transactions are being made in their bank accounts.

The victims were falsely made to believe that they were under surveillance of law enforcement agencies due to suspicious orders allegedly placed by them. The cyber criminals then induced victims to transfer their bank holdings into new bank accounts given by cyber criminals in the guise of safeguarding their finances. In some instances, the cyber criminals intimidated victims into transfer funds to them through international gift cards or crypto currency. Extensive wrongful losses were incurred by victims targeted by this criminal network.

Investigations into the broader network and on international leads are ongoing in close coordination with HSI (USA) and other foreign law enforcement agencies. As part of larger ongoing OPERATION CHAKRA-III, International Operations Division of CBI has been rapidly identifying and taking action on organized technology enabled crime networks in close concert with INTERPOL and foreign law enforcement agencies. The operation, coordinated with law enforcement agencies across multiple countries, underscores CBI’s commitment to combatting and dismantling organized technology enabled crime networks.

