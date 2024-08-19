CBI Raids NCL Head Office In Singrauli, Seizes ₹4 Crore, Arrests 4 In Corruption Crackdown

CBI Raids NCL in Singrauli and recovers 4 crore | (PTI Photo)

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A 22 member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided a Coal India's subsidiary company, NCL's head office in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The raid took place on Sunday night at around 1:30.

In the raid, CBI managed to nab Rs 4 crore cash which was not declared and arrested two officers and a contractor. A case has been registered against the employes and the company. Investigation into the matter has begun.

According to information, the raid was conducted as a part of a crackdown operation on black money and corruption. The sources say that a complaint was filed to CBI in regards to leaking confidential information from the NCL CMD office.

CBI has arrested CMD's PA Subedar Ojha, supplier contractor Ravi Shankar Singh, wife Neetu Singh and NCL security officer BK Singh upon finding 4 crore from their residences. It is reported that approximately Rs 1.5 crore was found from the residence of Ravi Singh, but the source of the money is still unclear.

A case has been registered against the accused under the section 61 of BNS, Corruption Act 7, 7A, 8 and PC Act 1988. The officers have been arrested and are due to be presented to court in Baidhan, MP.