 Cash For Votes: 'Let EC & Police Probe, Check CCTV Footage', Says BJP's Vinod Tawde As Poll Body Files FIR
BJP's General Secretary Tawde has been accused by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) of distributing cash for votes in Virar a day before polling for the Maharashtra assembly election. However, Tawde denied all allegations and said EC should conduct an impartial inquiry.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
FIR filed against BJP leader Vinod Tawde | ANI

Mumbai: After a high-voltage drama and allegations against BJP leader Vinod Tawde for distributing money for votes a day before the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Election Commission has registered an FIR against him.

As per reports, Vinod Tawde along with BVA leaders Hintendra and Khsitij Thakur was holding a press conference clarifying on the ruckus between the BJP and BVA workers, when the staff from the Election Commission halted the conference and took aside Hintendra Thakur for questioning.

Earlier in the day, Thakur made serious allegations that BJP's General Secretary Vinod Tawde was distributing money against votes in Vivanta hotel in Virar. The police had reached the hotel where Tawde was present along with several BJP activists. Reportedly, the police found Rs 9 lakh cash in two rooms in the hotel.

Mumbai: High Drama As BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Gheraoed By Rival Candidate Alleging Cash For Votes In...
'Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage'

Tawde has, however, has issued a clarification saying he met the workers to explain the workings on the polling day (Nov 20). "If the BVA leaders thought I was distributing money, let the Election Commission and Police enquire," he said.

"I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me...Still, I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation," Tawde added in his defence.

On Monday afternoon, BJP and BVA leaders clashed in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde after the BVA leaders Hintendra and Kshitij Thakur alleged that Tawde was distributing Rs 5 crore to workers and claimed that police have also found a diary with the notings.

A ruckus erupted between the party workers of which video went viral on the social media. The opposition jumped in to slam the ruling BJP for vote management.

Tawde called me 25 times requesting me to go: Hitendra Thakur

BVA chief and Vasai-Virar legislator Hitendra Thakur alleged that Tawde was here to distribute Rs 5 crore cash and requested him for a safe passage when he was busted. "I have received a diary and a laptop which contain the information about where and how much has been. distributed," he claimed, adding: "He (Tawde) called me 25 times requesting me to go. Please forgive me. He also admitted that he was wrong.''

"BJP's national leader has come to distribute money. Police should take action, only then we will leave. I am a law-abiding person," said Thakur. "Look at my phone book. How many incoming calls I have received from Tawde? I got news earlier, that Vinod Tawde will bring Rs 5 crore. We have received the diaries, let's see what legal action is taken," Thakur further said as reported by IANS.

"The Election Commission authorities should immediately take action against Tawde and BJP nominee Rajan Naik as per the stipulated rules. Otherwise, Tawde and Nasik will stay with me till 6 p.m. tomorrow (till the polling ends)," said Thakur. He further added, "Tawde and Naik should come and speak in front of the people. I will not meet them in private.''

The voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held tomorrow (Wednesday, November 20). As per Election Commission rules, no political activity which could influence the voters is permitted during the period of 48 hours before the voting is concluded.

