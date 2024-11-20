Cash For Votes Case: Here's The Timeline Of The Mega Drama Involving BJP's General Secretary Vinod Tawde

Vinod Tawde | File

Palghar: Just 24 hours before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Palghar's political scene erupted in chaos. What began as a typical pre-election buzz quickly escalated into an OTT drama crammed with cash-filled briefcases and a cast of characters fit for any soap opera. At the centre of this mess is BIP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who is caught in a cash-for-vote scandal straight out of a heist film.

About The Drama

The drama unfolded at Hotel Vivanta, where Tawde allegedly met with local BIP leaders, including Nalasopara candidate Rajan Naik. Cash was reportedly being handed out as if it were polling day at a casino. Enter BVA (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi) leader Hitendra Thakur, who wasted no time accusing Tawde of distributing Rs 5 crores to sway voters. BVA workers stormed the hotel, pulling bundles of cash from bags and claimed to have seized diaries with names and bribe amounts.

To add to the drama, Tawde allegedly tried to flee, only to seek refuge in the hotel kitchen. A viral video captured Tawde attempting to wriggle out, denying any wrongdoing. “I'm here to discuss election procedures” he insisted, as if the money and diaries were uncanny coincidences.

The Election Commission swiftly took action, registering three FIRs—one against Tawde for cash distribution, another against Naik, and a third for holding an impromptu press conference during the "silence period.” Tawde's rather tepid defence was a predictable denial. "I was just offering guidance on election procedures, But what about the money, honey? A misunderstanding,” he claimed. Conveniently, he also suggested that the hotel's CCTV cameras had been turned off. But this isn't just about money and diaries. It is a power struggle in Palghar where Thakur's son Kshitij is contesting the Nalasopara seat. The stakes are high, and both BVA and BJP are pulling out all stops. Yet, the true prize is political survival.

Cash Seized During The Raid

In an unexpected twist, RS 9.93 lakh in cash was seized during the raid - not quite the staggering Rs 5 crore, but enough to raise eyebrows. As the police, aided by the Election Commission's flying squad, sealed the hotel, the political drama unfolded. After hours of chaos, both BJP and BVA tried to hold a joint press conference to address the allegations. But, like any good thriller, the plot thickened when the Election Commission intervened, halting the event due to violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The drama didn't end there with none other than BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis defending Tawde. “He didn't carry the money. It is a cover-up attempt by the MVA, which is on the brink of defeat,” Fadnavis declared. The fallout was swift.

Accusation Made By BJP Against The Maha Vikas Aghadi

The BJP accused the MVA of attempting to draw attention away from their anticipated loss, while the MVA, with allies like Shiv Sena (UBT), doubled down on accusations of BJP’s rampant use of money. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray didn't hold back, calling it a "note jihad" by the BJP. "Tawde may have toppled governments before, but now the truth is coming out," he said.

There were whispers that the scandal was the result of internal BJP rivalry, with Tawde allegedly set up by a powerful figure within the party. Both Uddhav and Sanjay alluded to a political encounter in Tawde’s case. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also joined the fray, accusing the BJP of election manipulation through illicit means. As the drama reached its peak, the voters were left to decide. And, in a twist that might surprise no one, Tawde, Thakur, and Naik shared lunch after the chaos—perhaps an attempt at reconciliation, or just an absurd end to a political thriller.

'A Casual Meeting'

The BJP dismissed it as a casual meeting, but in the murky world of politics, coincidences are rare. As the dust settles and the elections loom, one thing is clear: Palghar is no stranger to political drama. And this year, dirty money and politics have made an unforgettable entrance.