Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Gets Soft Mattress, Home-Cooked Food In ED Custody; Family Likely To Be Summoned

Naresh Goyal

During his custody with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Naresh Goyal was provided with a soft mattress for sleeping due to his medical condition. After obtaining court permission, he was allowed to have home-cooked food.

According to official sources, the food was checked by officials before being given to him. Additionally, the ED team collected his medical reports, treatment prescriptions, and consulted with Naresh Goyal's doctor regarding his medical treatment.

According to the sources the Anita Goyal, wife of Naresh Goyal and daughter Namrta Goyal and son Neevan Goyal likely sumommed by ED for questioning in coming days.

Email Evidence and Asset Purchases

According to the ED investigation, they found email communications indicating that certain movable assets were purchased for Naresh Goyal and his wife, Anita Goyal. These assets were in the form of furniture accessories, apparel, cloths and jewelry.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) identified some emails discussing various alternatives for transferring money from India (presumably Jet Airways Limited or JIL) to UK entries, which seem to be related to Jet Airways. These transfers were intended for Anita Goyal.

Beneficiaries of Funds

On the other hand, it was revealed that his daughter Namra Goyal,son Nivaan Goyal, and his wife were beneficiaries of a total amount of 9.46 crore rupees. These funds were paid from the GIL account spanning from 2011-12 to 2018-19.

Enforcement Directorate wants to know the beneficiary of affordable crime of loan Default.

According to ED officials as of now they are focusing on related Fund default, money transcription trail and other seized related documents to confront Naresh Goyal and soon they will questioning the other benfisharish about transaction, investment, transfer of funds and where it's use the funds regarding manipulation.

