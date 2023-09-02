Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Sent To ED Custody Till September 11

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal | File pic

In a money laundering case, the PMLA court extended the custody of Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal until September 11, granting the Enforcement Directorate (ED) a partial concession from their request for a 14-day custody period.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal before a PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday. In court, the ED referred to specific email communications to support its accusations against Goyal. These allegations include diverting Rs 9.46 crores from Canara Bank's loan amount for personal loan payments. Additionally, the investigative agency claimed that funds intended for salary and payments for a production house owned by Goyal's daughter, Namrata Goyal, were redirected from Jet Airways' accounts.

Goyal was apprehended by the ED on Friday night in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank fraud totaling approximately Rs 538 crore at Canara Bank. After extensive questioning at the ED's Mumbai office, the founder of Jet Airways was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

