CAA, NRC & media gag: Sharad Pawar eyes Opposition unity

"If these parties stay together and the present wave of agitations continue, then they will decide the direction for change of power in the country," he said.

Pawar reminded that it was the nationwide movement against Emergency that led to change in power. Similarly, the agitation to press for Samyukta Maharashtra in 60s also led to defeat of the ruling party in the state.

"So the possibility of a setback for BJP in view of the ongoing agitation against CAA cannot be ruled out,’’ he opined. Pawar said it is not just minorities who are participating in the ongoing agitation but all sections of the society, which may create problems for BJP.

At the same time, Pawar said anti-BJP front without a formidable alternative may not be possible for now. However, he reiterated that opposition can take on BJP-led government at the Centre on key issues.

He said the Centre’s move to bring in rules to regulate social media will be against the freedom of expression and opposition parties will strongly oppose them.

In a free-wheeling interaction here, Pawar, the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government formed with an intention to keep BJP out of power in Maharashtra, said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are firm on the implementation of CAA across the country notwithstanding the present outrage.

‘’I do not think the Centre will reconsider CAA implementation,’’ he noted.

However, Pawar expressed serious concern over the agitation in Assam and couple of other states.

He also referred to the Home Minister’s statement that the student agitations are underway in 22 universities across the country. Pawar said it is certainly quite serious.

On decision by a couple of states not to implement CAA, Pawar said even though it is the Central Act, the engagement of state machinery is important.

“If states decide not to implement CAA, the Centre can impose Article 356. But there are several Supreme Court judgments on when it can be done,’’ he viewed.

Pawar said that contrary to the BJP's expectation that the new law will be welcomed in certain states, it is being opposed in the party-ruled Assam as well.