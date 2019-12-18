CAA: Police conducts flag march, prohibitory orders imposed in northeast Delhi, 8 arrested

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad areas and eight people were arrested in connection with large scale violence there a day earlier by protestors demanding scrapping of the amended Citizenship law.

Schools, colleges and markets opened on Wednesday as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area with police keeping a tight vigil. Prohibitory orders barring assembly of four or more people were imposed in northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure barring areas under two police stations - Harsh Vihar and Sonia Vihar -- out of 14 stations The Delhi Police is monitoring some social media handles to check the spread of wrong information in the national capital amid protests over the amended citizenship law. It has appealed to people to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours.

"Section 144 has been invoked in North East district. The police undertook flag march. People are appealed to maintain peace and harmony and not to lend credence to rumours," the DCP office (northeast) tweeted.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur and Jafrabad on Tuesday after protests over the Citizenship Amendemnt Act (CAA). Two FIRs have been registered in this connection.