Watch: Anti-CAA protesters target policemen in Delhi's Seelampur

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police had to use tear gas to disperse the agitators.

"Violent protest erupted around 1.30 to 1.45 p.m. when the protesters were going back after holding peaceful protest. But suddenly some miscreants present in that protest then pelted stones on buses following which the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent protesters," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS.

ANI shared a video in which protesters are seen targeting the policemen in Seelampur.