Watch: Anti-CAA protesters target policemen in Delhi's Seelampur

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police had to use tear gas to disperse the agitators.
"Violent protest erupted around 1.30 to 1.45 p.m. when the protesters were going back after holding peaceful protest. But suddenly some miscreants present in that protest then pelted stones on buses following which the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent protesters," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS.
ANI shared a video in which protesters are seen targeting the policemen in Seelampur.
Visuals from the spot showed many people badly injured during the stone pelting.
The police also closed vehicular movement on the 66 feet Road which connects Seelampur with Jafrabad (both carriageways) due to demonstration.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also ordered to shut entry and exit gates of five metro stations in and around the area.
"Entry and exit gates of Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri are closed. Trains won't be halting at these stations," the DMRC said in a tweet.
(With Input from Agencies)
