Like Emergency, Opp can unite against Modi: Sharad Pawar on CAA protests

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said opposition parties may unite on the contentious issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and regulation of social media.

He observed that a joint delegation of major opposition parties, which met the President of India against the CAA on Tuesday is an indication, and if the parties stay together and the present agitation continues then they will decide the direction for a change of power in the country.

Pawar reminded the all India movement against emergency led to change in power. Similarly, the agitation to press for Samyukta Maharashtra in 60s also led to defeat of the ruling party in the state. ‘’So the possibility of a setback for BJP in view of the ongoing agitation against CAA cannot be ruled out,’’ he opined.