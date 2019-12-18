Like Emergency, Opp can unite against Modi: Sharad Pawar on CAA protests

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said opposition parties may unite on the contentious issues of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens and regulation of social media.
He observed that a joint delegation of major opposition parties, which met the President of India against the CAA on Tuesday is an indication, and if the parties stay together and the present agitation continues then they will decide the direction for a change of power in the country.
Pawar reminded the all India movement against emergency led to change in power. Similarly, the agitation to press for Samyukta Maharashtra in 60s also led to defeat of the ruling party in the state. ‘’So the possibility of a setback for BJP in view of the ongoing agitation against CAA cannot be ruled out,’’ he opined.
Pawar said it is not just minorities who are participating in the ongoing agitation but it comprises all sections which may create problems for BJP.
At the same time, Pawar said anti-BJP front without a formidable alternative may not be possible for now. However, he reiterated that opposition can take on BJP-led government at the Centre on key issues. He said the Centre’s move to bring in rules to regulate social media will be against the free of expression and opposition parties will strongly oppose them.
In a free-wheeling interaction here, Pawar, who is the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to keep BJP out of power in Maharashtra, said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are firm on the implementation of CAA across the country notwithstanding the present outrage. ‘’I do not think the Centre will reconsider CAA implementation,’’ he noted.
However, Pawar expressed serious concern over the agitation in Assam and couple of other states. He referred to the home minister’s statement that the student agitations are underway in 22 universities across the country. Pawar said it is certainly quite serious.
On decision by couple of states not to implement CAA, Pawar said even though it is the Central act, the engagement of state machinery is important. ‘’If states decide not to implement CAA, the Centre can impose Article 356 but there are several Supreme Court judgements on when it can be done,’’ he viewed.
As far as the functioning of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is concerned, Pawar said it is on track and three parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have arrived at an understanding to together contest local body elections in the state. ‘’At the local levels leaders from three parties have already taken a decision to contest local body elections together against BJP. This is even before senior leaders were to discuss the issue,’’ he added.
Pawar said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will complete its five year tenure. He informed that he will hold meeting with Thackeray to decide the road map for the introduction of crop loan waiver.
