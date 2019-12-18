Maha Winter Session: Pandemonium over Citizenship Amendment Act

Maha Vikas Aghadi and the opposition in the state assembly on Wednesday had a heated exchange of words on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after former chief minister Ashok Chavan said the Act is unconstitutional till the Supreme Court decides its constitutional eligibility the state government should not implement in Maharashtra.

However, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis took a serious objection to Chavan’s statement saying that the CAA has been passed by the Parliament and the Supreme Court has powers to decide whether it is illegal or unconstitutional. BJP legislators entered into the well while Fadnavis demanded that Chavan’s remark be expunged from the proceedings.

Chavan said after the passage of CAA in the parliament there have been student agitation across the country including Maharashtra and there are reports to crackdown on such agitation. "The Act is unconstitutional and it has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Therefore, the state government should not implement it in Maharashtra till the apex court delivers ruling on its constitutional eligibility,’’ he noted.