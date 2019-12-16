Maha Winter Session: BJP legislators sport Savarkar caps, demands apology from Rahul Gandhi

Nagpur: The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday as BJP legislators entered the House wearing saffron caps with the message 'Mi Pan Savarkar' (I am also Savarkar) printed on them.
They raised slogans of "Mi Pan Savarkar" outside the Assembly premises. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis made an attempt to raise the issue demanding apology from Rahul Gandhi. BJP legislators displayed banners in support of Veer Savarkar and shouted slogans against Rahul Gandhi, Congress and Shiv Sena.
However, the speaker Nana Patole did not entertain Fadnavis proposal for discussion in the house.
BJP legislators were agitated over Rahul Gandhi’s "rape in India" barb, and his statement that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar", and he will never apologise for speaking the truth.
The BJP took strong objection to it and Fadnavis demanded an "unconditional apology" from Gandhi over the remark.
The House witnessed ruckus after Speaker Nana Patole asked for references made by Fadnavis on Savarkar to be omitted from official records. Fadnavis moved an adjournment motion and while explaining its urgency to the Speaker. He lauded the works and devotion of Savarkar. However, Patole asked the House officials not to note down Fadnavis’ speech.
Agitated by Patole’s directive, the irked BJP members objected to Patole’s instructions, saying he should not be biased towards any freedom fighter. Patole then adjourned the House for 10 minutes.
However, the ruling alliance partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress preferred not to counter slogan shouting by BJP. Instead, the members of the treasury benches kept quiet and focused on the completion of laying of papers.
