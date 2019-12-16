Rahul doesn't understand 370 because of his Italian spectacles: Amit Shah

"Congress and JMM say what has Jharkhand to do with the security of the country. Tell me, if the people of Jharkhand are concerned about security of the country or not?

"In 10 years of UPA govt, 'Alia, Malia, Chamalia' used to infiltrate to India from Pakistan and behead army personnel. When Modi became Prime Minister, they (Pakistan) did the same in Uri and Pulwama. They forgot it was not 'Mauni baba government' but '56 inch Modi government'. India did a surgical air strike and destroyed the terrorists.

"Tell me, can the government of Rahul and Hemant protect the country. India will be safe under the leadership of Modi. Vote for BJP to strengthen the hands of Modi to keep the country safe and protected," Shah said, addressing the rally.

He also slammed the Congress for keeping the Ram Janmabhoomi issue pending.

"The Supreme Court has delivered judgment and in four months, a sky-touching grand Ram Temple will be constructed. The Congress party can neither develop the country, nor protect it. If you cannot protect the country or respect people's mandate then why people will give you power," said Shah.