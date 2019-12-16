Maha Winter Session: MVA govt tables supplementary demand worth Rs 16,120 cr

Nagpur: Maha Vikas Aghadi government on the first day of the winter session on Monday tabled Rs 16,120 crore supplementary demands in the state legislature.

Of the Rs 16,120 crore, the government has provided Rs 4,500 crore for compensation to flood-affected farmers, Rs 750 crore to help farmers hit by untimely rains in October, Rs 500 crore for the payment of premium instalment by farmers in the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and Rs 525 crore for disaster management.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis has criticised the government for inadequate fund allocation to help farmers hit by natural calamities. He wanted the government to keep its promise of providing complete loan waiver.