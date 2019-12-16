Ex-CM dares CM Uddhav Thackeray to waive off all farmer loans

The government should not waste further time but immediately implement its promise to pay compensation worth Rs 25,000 per hectare for arable land and Rs 50,000 per hectare for horticultural land because of the damage caused by untimely rain,’’ he said.

Fadnavis reminded that Thackeray before the assembly poll and after the formation of MVA government had promised complete loan waiver. "It is time for Thackeray led government to act fast and fulfil its promise,’’ he noted.

Fadnavis alleged that the government is not serious about the winter session as the ministers, who were allotted portfolios, are not sure about their fate.

On the government’s decision to stay various projects initiated by the previous government during 2014-19, Fandnavis termed it "sthatigi sarkar’’ (govt that is staying every project).

He claimed the government’s functioning has come a halt and it will adversely impact development of Maharashtra which is the leading state in attracting investments across the globe.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar has urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners to refrain from raking up controversial issues to ensure stability of the government.

Pawar, who recently hogged the headlines after he deserted his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to take oath as deputy chief minister with BJP and later returned to the party fold, said the alliance partners should refrain from taking up issues which will create tension among three alliance partners. “Instead, the ruling partners should give priority to address agrarian crisis, inflation and unemployment,’’ he noted.