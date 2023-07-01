Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons | FPJ

Buldhana: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have reached Buldhana Civil Hospital to meet the injured in the Buldhana bus accident. Before reaching the hospital, they inspected the site of the accident in which 25 people died and eight sustained injuries.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana.

"The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police," said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan earlier today.

Police official says accident happened due to tyre burst

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are three children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana Superintendant of Police (SP) Sunil Kadasane told reporters.

Deputy CM rules out construction of Expressway as cause

According to police, a total of 34 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune. The bus owner, Virendra Darna, also said that the tyre burst caused the accident.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ruled out road construction on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway as the cause of the accident.