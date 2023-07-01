 Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBuldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons

Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons

The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons | FPJ

Buldhana: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have reached Buldhana Civil Hospital to meet the injured in the Buldhana bus accident. Before reaching the hospital, they inspected the site of the accident in which 25 people died and eight sustained injuries.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana.

"The bus driver and conductor have been taken into custody by police," said Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan earlier today.

Police official says accident happened due to tyre burst

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are three children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana Superintendant of Police (SP) Sunil Kadasane told reporters.

Read Also
Buldhana Bus Accident: Survivor Of Tragic Incident That Claimed 26 Lives Recounts, 'Broke Window To...
article-image

Deputy CM rules out construction of Expressway as cause

According to police, a total of 34 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune. The bus owner, Virendra Darna, also said that the tyre burst caused the accident.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday ruled out road construction on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway as the cause of the accident.

Read Also
Buldhana Bus Accident: Series Of Tragic Events Led To Mishap That Claimed 26 Lives
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Central Railway Adds 52 Special Train Services for Ganpati Festival 2023

Mumbai: Central Railway Adds 52 Special Train Services for Ganpati Festival 2023

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Area Receives 68.46 mm of Rainfall In 24 Hours, 10 tree-falling incidents

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Area Receives 68.46 mm of Rainfall In 24 Hours, 10 tree-falling incidents

Maharashtra: After Tomato, Price Of Green Chilli Soars Past ₹100 Per Kg In Retail

Maharashtra: After Tomato, Price Of Green Chilli Soars Past ₹100 Per Kg In Retail

Maharashtra: 4 Killed In Accident Near Nashik, 9 Injured; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: 4 Killed In Accident Near Nashik, 9 Injured; Visuals Surface

Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons

Buldhana Bus Accident: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis Meet Injured Persons