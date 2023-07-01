Buldhana Bus Accident: Series Of Tragic Events Led To Mishap That Claimed 26 Lives |

A horrifying incident took place on Saturday in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, as a bus carrying 34 passengers caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway, resulting in the loss of 26 lives. The accident, described as a series of unfortunate events, occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Unfortunate Chain of Events

According to the driver, who miraculously survived and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, the incident began when one of the bus's tyres burst at approximately 1:35 a.m. While travelling on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana city, the burst tyre caused the bus to collide with a pole, subsequently overturning it. Tragically, this collision damaged the fuel tank, causing a significant leakage that ignited into a massive fire.

The bus overturned in such a way that it blocked the doors, leaving passengers trapped inside. Desperate to escape, those who survived were seated in the driver's cabin and resorted to breaking the glass window to make their way out. Sadly, most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident, leaving them unaware about the tragedy.

Survivors and Casualties

Among the 34 passengers on board, only eight managed to survive the devastating ordeal, with four of them sustaining injuries. Both drivers and one cleaner were present as staff members, and sadly, one of the drivers lost their life. Fortunately, the cleaner and the other driver narrowly escaped harm.

CM Shinde Announces Rs 5Lakh Ex-Gratia, PM Announces Rs 2Lakh Help

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his condolences, declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The Prime Minister's Office confirmed that the aid would be provided through the PM National Relief Fund.

Bus Owner Addresses Media Over Tragedy

The ill-fated bus belonged to Vidarbha Travels and was en route from Nagpur to Pune. Virendra Darna, owner of the bus spoke to the media and gave details on the bus and the driver.

"We bought the bus in the year 2020. The bus driver Danish was experienced in driving. We have got information that the bus hit the road divider after tyre burst. Due to the presence of flammable items in the bus, the bus caught fire," said Virendra Darna.