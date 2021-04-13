Break the chain: Will e-commerce, food deliveries be allowed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Owing to the rise in the massive cases in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced a lockdown like curbs to be imposed in the state. The newly announced curbs will stay in effect till May 1 beginning from April 14.

The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.

Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.

Restricting the movement in public places for the non-essential category, as per the new orders the e-commerce companies have been exempted from but certain rules have been issued for the delivery men.

Here's a look:

a. Everyone engaged in the activity of home delivery or activity involving interaction with staff engaged in the activity of home delivery to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and if an organization running e-commerce falls in the eligibility criteria of GOI for workplace vaccination it must organise these vaccination camps at the earliest. For the staff not engaged in home delivery or in the activity of requiring interaction with staff engaged in home delivery shall follow the discipline laid down in concerning offices.