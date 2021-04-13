Break the chain: Will e-commerce, food deliveries be allowed in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Owing to the rise in the massive cases in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced a lockdown like curbs to be imposed in the state. The newly announced curbs will stay in effect till May 1 beginning from April 14.
The curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.
Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.
Restricting the movement in public places for the non-essential category, as per the new orders the e-commerce companies have been exempted from but certain rules have been issued for the delivery men.
Here's a look:
a. Everyone engaged in the activity of home delivery or activity involving interaction with staff engaged in the activity of home delivery to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per criteria of GOI and if an organization running e-commerce falls in the eligibility criteria of GOI for workplace vaccination it must organise these vaccination camps at the earliest. For the staff not engaged in home delivery or in the activity of requiring interaction with staff engaged in home delivery shall follow the discipline laid down in concerning offices.
b. All the home deliveries to buildings housing more than one family is expected to be restricted to the entrance of the building and interal movement of the delivery should be by dedicated staff of the building It is also expected that all the interactions of home delivery staff and the building personnel are disciplined and COVID appropriate
c. Any default on Covid Appropriate Behaviour while performing home delivery will lead to a fine of Rs. 1000. Repeated offence may lead to withdrawal of license to operate till the end of notifikation of COVID 19 pandemic.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)