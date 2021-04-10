COVID-19 in Maharashtra: E-commerce companies examine norms for vaccination, testing of delivery personnel

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government had announced fresh guidelines including a lockdown on weekends. As per the guidelines delivery executives will be required to get vaccinated at the earliest, or carry negative RT-PCR reports that will be valid for 15 days.

Currently, the E-commerce companies are going through the new COVID-induced restrictions in the state, and are working on the logistics of complying with orders, reads a MoneyControl report

Starting from April 10, delivery personnel who are neither vaccinated nor carrying a negative COVID-19 test report will have to pay a penalty.

However, the order contradicts as currently only those above 45 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "We are studying the latest state government guidelines to continue deliveries during curfew hours and on weekends in Maharashtra. We continue to practice stringent preventive measures for the safety of our associates such as adherence to social distancing norms, mandatory use of face covering and daily temperature screenings for our delivery associates and people working in operations sites."