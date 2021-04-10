COVID-19 in Maharashtra: E-commerce companies examine norms for vaccination, testing of delivery personnel

Owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government had announced fresh guidelines including a lockdown on weekends. As per the guidelines delivery executives will be required to get vaccinated at the earliest, or carry negative RT-PCR reports that will be valid for 15 days.
Currently, the E-commerce companies are going through the new COVID-induced restrictions in the state, and are working on the logistics of complying with orders, reads a MoneyControl report
Starting from April 10, delivery personnel who are neither vaccinated nor carrying a negative COVID-19 test report will have to pay a penalty.
However, the order contradicts as currently only those above 45 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.
An Amazon spokesperson said, "We are studying the latest state government guidelines to continue deliveries during curfew hours and on weekends in Maharashtra. We continue to practice stringent preventive measures for the safety of our associates such as adherence to social distancing norms, mandatory use of face covering and daily temperature screenings for our delivery associates and people working in operations sites."
While spokesperson of food delivery app giant Zomato said, "We are covering the cost of vaccination as well as the RT-PCR tests required for our delivery fleet. Safety remains our top priority and therefore we are working with the authorities to ensure we continue to safely deliver food to those in need."
If reports are to be believed, online retailers and and food-tech companies are expected to make a joint representation to the Maharashtra government, seeking extension of the deadline for vaccination and COVID-19 testing for delivery executives.
"In light of the requirements for Maharashtra, we will also cover the cost of their RT-PCR tests. As an essential service, we are supporting the health and safety of our delivery partners and consumers, and are working with authorities to ensure safe deliveries," Swiggy said in a statement.