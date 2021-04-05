Break the chain: Is Swiggy, Zomato delivering food in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune from 8 pm to 7 am?

Rules for restaurants, bars, hotels

a) All Restaurants and bars to remain closed, except for those inside the campus and integral parts of hotels.

b) Take away orders, parcels and home delivery services to be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM from Monday to Friday. On weekends only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 AM to 8 PM and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup.

c) Restaurants and bars inside hotels are to be open only for in-house guests. In no circumstance should outside guests be allowed. For outsiders, they wil follow the same restrictions as any other restaurant and bar as mentioned above.

d) All personnel belonging to home delivery services to be vaccinated at the earliest as per GOI guidelines. However, in case the person is not vaccinated, he will have to carry a negative RTPCR report which will be valid till 15 days. This rule will be applicable from 10th April, 2021.

e) Without negative RTPCR Certificate/ without being vaccinated as above, post 10th April 2021 a fine of Rs 1000/- will be levied on the offender and fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied on the establishment. Repeated offenders may be withdrawn licenses or permissions for operations till notification for COVID 19 epidemic remains in force.

f) All staff that may work in these restaurants and bars are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per GOI guidelines, so that reopening of these may be expedited.