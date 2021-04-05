Day after reporting over 57,000 cases, Maharashtra records slight dip with 47,288 new COVID-19 cases, 155 deaths

A day after reporting pandemic's highest single day spike with over 57,000 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight dip in new cases on Monday.

The state reported 47,288 cases and 155 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. With this, the fatality rate in the state is 1.83%. As on today, there are 4,51,375 active cases in the state.

As per Maharashtra government's health department report, 26,252 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 25,49,075. The recovery rate in the state is 83.36%.