Day after reporting over 57,000 cases, Maharashtra records slight dip with 47,288 new COVID-19 cases, 155 deaths

A day after reporting pandemic's highest single day spike with over 57,000 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded a slight dip in new cases on Monday.
The state reported 47,288 cases and 155 COVID-19 deaths on Monday. With this, the fatality rate in the state is 1.83%. As on today, there are 4,51,375 active cases in the state.
As per Maharashtra government's health department report, 26,252 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 25,49,075. The recovery rate in the state is 83.36%.
Out of 2,07,15,793 laboratory samples 30,57,885 have been tested positive (14.76%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 24,16,981 people are in home quarantine and 20,115 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai too saw a dip in cases as it recorded 9,857 cases on Monday. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 21 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,776. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,62,302 COVID-19 cases. In Mumbai, as of now, there are 74,522 active patients.
With 57,074 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Sunday (April 4) recorded its highest single-day spike since the pandemic outbreak last year. The state's previous highest single-day spike was 49,447, which was reported on Saturday (April 3). 222 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Sunday.
Meanwhile, amid surge in COVID-19 cases, a strict lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday till April 30.