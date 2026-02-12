Borivali Businessman Files Complaint Alleging Illegal Occupation Of Family Bungalow, Disposal Of Property Worth ₹91,500

The Khar police have registered an FIR against six individuals for allegedly kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 50-year-old Borivali-based businessman has lodged a police complaint alleging illegal trespass, unauthorized occupation, and disposal of household and office belongings worth over ₹91,500 from his family-owned bungalow in Dahisar West.

Property Ownership Details

The complainant, Yogesh Ghanshyam Dubey (50), a private businessman and resident of Carter Road No. 9, Borivali East, stated that the property belonged to his late father Ghanshyam Rajnarayan Dubey, a former Shiv Sena MLA and ex-member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, who passed away on December 31, 2024. As per the will, ownership of the ancestral ‘Ramnivas’ bungalow, located at CTS Nos. 862/1, 863/3 and 862/4 on Ranchhoddas Marg, Dahisar West, was transferred to his mother Hiradevi Dubey (75).

Locked Bungalow, Stored Valuables

Dubey said the family had locked the bungalow as they were unable to visit regularly. The ground floor previously functioned as his father’s office between 2016 and 2023, where several valuables, awards, furniture, documents, and electronic items were stored.

Missing Items List

Items reportedly kept inside the office included National Youth Award medal, National Divyangjan Award medal, Government certificates and commendations, around 15 medals and trophies, LED television, video projector, furniture and office fixtures, air conditioner, antique articles, important files, cheque books, documents, family photographs, and other valuables.

Estimated Loss Value

The total value of the missing items is estimated at ₹91,500.

Unauthorized Occupation Found

On August 10, 2025, Hiradevi Dubey visited the bungalow and found a flex board reading “Aditya Catering & Event Services” installed outside the ground-floor room. The board carried contact numbers of Satish and Manoj. She allegedly found three to four persons inside using the premises for catering-related storage.

Evasive Tenant Response

When questioned, the workers claimed that the premises had been rented by Manoj Kumar Gupta for business purposes. Dubey said he contacted Gupta, who allegedly gave evasive replies and failed to meet them. A written complaint was subsequently submitted to Dahisar Police Station.

Alleged Fake Lease Agreement

During further inquiry, Gupta reportedly told the family that he had taken the property on rent through Satish Rammani Dubey and Sabir Hussain, and had even paid a deposit. He also claimed that a registered rent agreement had been executed on January 9, 2025, through Niti Srivastava and Swati Srivastava, represented by Abhishek Dinesh Srivastava.

Family Rejects Lease Claims

However, the complainant maintained that none of these persons had any legal authority to lease the property. Gupta allegedly admitted that he had removed the articles kept inside the office, describing them as “scrap,” and disposed of them using a tempo near Borivali East. He reportedly refused to return the items.

Accused Identified

The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (41), catering businessman, resident of Madhav View Building, Flat 403, Sai Baba Nagar, Mira Road East. Dubey has accused Gupta of criminal trespass, illegal possession, theft, and destruction of property since January 9, 2025. Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered at MHB Colony Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

