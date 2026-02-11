Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life

Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Fire Safety Lapse Claims Life |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade will issue a notice to Suvidha Pearl in Vile Parle after a recent blaze led to the death of a senior citizen which exposed critical shortcomings in the building’s fire-safety systems

According to a report by the Times of India, the fire department’s inspection revealed that the building’s internal fire-fighting mechanism failed to activate automatically when the fire broke out. The report states that the pumps were not primed, a basic requirement that ensures immediate water supply to sprinklers and hydrants during an emergency.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Prasad Sapka told TOI that the firefighting system had not activated until they operationalised it since it was not primed. In a high-rise building, fire pumps must be primed. If not, then it will not draw water. Ideally, it should have been activated when the fire started.

The fire brigade is expected to issue a notice under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, which places the responsibility for maintaining fire-safety installations on the building’s owners, occupiers, or managing society.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place at Suvidha Pearl building on monday February 9. The fire occurred on the top floor of the ground-plus-13-storey structure. The incident prompted a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency services. The blaze was declared a Level-1 fire at 9.53 am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations immediately. Police, 108 ambulance services and local ward teams were also mobilised to assist in the emergency response.

Bhavna Satra (63) was killed in the fire while her neice Aneree (34) was injured and taken to the hospital.

