 Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life

Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life

A deadly fire at Suvidha Pearl in Vile Parle has prompted the Mumbai Fire Brigade to issue a notice after inspections found the internal fire-fighting system did not activate. Officials said pumps were not primed, preventing water supply during the blaze. A senior citizen died of suspected smoke inhalation. Investigations are ongoing.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Fire Safety Lapse Claims Life |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade will issue a notice to Suvidha Pearl in Vile Parle after a recent blaze led to the death of a senior citizen which exposed critical shortcomings in the building’s fire-safety systems

According to a report by the Times of India, the fire department’s inspection revealed that the building’s internal fire-fighting mechanism failed to activate automatically when the fire broke out. The report states that the pumps were not primed, a basic requirement that ensures immediate water supply to sprinklers and hydrants during an emergency.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Prasad Sapka told TOI that the firefighting system had not activated until they operationalised it since it was not primed. In a high-rise building, fire pumps must be primed. If not, then it will not draw water. Ideally, it should have been activated when the fire started.

The fire brigade is expected to issue a notice under Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, which places the responsibility for maintaining fire-safety installations on the building’s owners, occupiers, or managing society.

FPJ Shorts
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children

Details of the Incident

The incident took place at Suvidha Pearl building on monday February 9. The fire occurred on the top floor of the ground-plus-13-storey structure. The incident prompted a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and other emergency services. The blaze was declared a Level-1 fire at 9.53 am by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

Read Also
Fire Breaks Out At Bhandup Industrial Estate, Swiftly Controlled By Mumbai Fire Brigade, No...
article-image

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations immediately. Police, 108 ambulance services and local ward teams were also mobilised to assist in the emergency response.

Bhavna Satra (63) was killed in the fire while her neice Aneree (34) was injured and taken to the hospital.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Mumbai Fire Brigade To Serve Notice To Vile Parle's Suvidha Pearl After Safety Lapse Claims Life
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
Maharashtra: Mass Copying Reported In Class 12 English Exam At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 23 Booked
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
India’s First Musical Road Inaugurated On Mumbai Coastal Corridor By CM Devendra Fadnavis, ‘Jai...
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
Maharashtra Govt Legalizes Email Notices To Speed Up Land Revenue Cases
Three-Day Rhythm n Roots Festival Concludes On A High Note In Bandra
Three-Day Rhythm n Roots Festival Concludes On A High Note In Bandra