Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing In Bookie Anil Jaisinghani's Bail Plea

Anil Jaisinghani | File Photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to give an urgent hearing in the bail plea filed by bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who has been in custody since April after his arrest in an extortion and bribery case lodged by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis.

Jaisinghani approached the HC after his bail was rejected by the sessions court last week.

His advocate mentioned his bail plea for urgent hearing before Justice MS Karnik on Wednesday. The judge noted Jaisinghani’s status as a senior citizen with health issues, facing allegations of forgery and using a fake number plate.

According to the prosecution, there was a prior dispute between the complainant and Jaisinghani over a land plot in Ulhasnagar which resulted in frequent altercations and mutual legal actions. The complainant faced a rape case in Goa, and on March 6, 2016, Jaisinghani, along with his brother-in-law and Goa police officials, allegedly pursued and collided with the complainant's car near Sakinaka. The complainant reported the incident to Sakinaka police, leading to their intervention.

It was subsequently learnt by the complainant that the car used by Jaisinghani had a fake number plate registered in someone else's name, and there was a possibility that it was stolen. The complainant reported this to the police, who filed a case against Jaisinghani for using a vehicle with a fake number plate.

Jaisinghani was granted bail in the case involving Amruta Fadnavis, however, he remains in custody as he not been granted bail in other cases.

The HC turned down the request for an immediate hearing in the case, noting the complexities of the case.

In April, the HC had dismissed Jaisinghani’s petition challenging his “illegal” arrest observing that the same was devoid of merit.