Mumbai: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani Granted Bail In Forgery Case; Accused Of Manipulating Medical Report | File Photo

The sessions court granted bail to bookie Anil Jaisinghani, booked in a case registered with Azad Maidan police station for allegedly forging a medical report to obtain a favorable order from the Bombay High Court in May 2015.

Background of case

According to the prosecution case, in 2015, when the ED had registered a money-laundering case against him in Ahmedabad, he had approached the Bombay High Court for transit bail for three weeks. The move came as the special PMLA court in Ahmedabad had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

It is claimed that Jaisinghani had forged medical papers of his wife to obtain transit remand. It was claimed that in one of the letters for a CT Scan of his wife, it was written that, "In view of the anxiety of the patient, the husband can be there outside the CT scan chamber." Jaisinghani, with the help of his business partner, forged the letter and changed "can" to "must." The letter thus read, "In view of the anxiety of the patient, the husband must be there outside the CT scan chamber." Besides, the signatures of the doctors were also forged.

Jaisinghani's arrest

Jaisinghani was arrested in the case in June 2023 after he was granted bail by the sessions court in connection with the case registered on the complaint of Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He, along with his daughter, has been accused of blackmailing and extorting from Amruta.

The police claimed that he has around 17 cases registered against him. Besides, in the present case, he was declared a proclaimed offender, and his properties were also seized. However, the police claimed that even when his properties were seized, he did not come forward to face the trial.